The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited, a subsidiary of the NNPC Limited, has launched a scratch and win promo for its customers, with participants standing a chance to win between N5,000 and N100 million.

The promo, which was announced on the company’s official X account on Monday, runs from December 20, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The company says its customers stand a chance to win up to N100m in the promo.

How to participate

To participate in the promo, NNPC Retail Ltd stated that customers should buy any NNPC Oleum Lubricant of one, four or five litres, to stand a chance to win up to N100m and other prizes weekly.

“To redeem rewards, scratch the panel to reveal your pin and dial $6700*000* PIN#,” the company stated.

This is the second edition of the scratch and win promo. It was first launched in November 2024.

Oleum Lubricant, produced by NNPC Retail Limited, is used in generators and automobiles.

The NNPC Retail Ltd is a subsidiary of Nigeria’s national oil company focused on marketing and sales of refined petroleum products in the downstream sector. It operates retail outlets for the sale of petrol, cooking gas and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country.

NNPC reduces petrol pump price to N815/litre in Abuja

The NNPC Limited, on Monday, reduced the price of petrol across its retail outlets to N815 per litre in Abuja, The Cable reported. This is a drop of N20 from the previous price of N835 per litre.

While the price drop was observed in NNPCL outlets in Abuja, pump prices remained the same in Lagos, where they still sell below N800. The pump price in NNPCL outlets in Lagos ranges between N785 and N790.

According to Joseph Obele, the national publicity relations officer (PRO) of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), petrol prices may increase further in the coming weeks as depot owners would try to recover the losses recorded due to the price war with the Dangote refinery.

In a document earlier shared with Legit.ng, PETROAN noted that the price war caused uncertainty in the downstream market and reduced profit margins for retail outlet operators, making them lose billions of Naira.

The document, titled “Review of Nigeria’s Petroleum Sector (2025) and Prospects for 2026”, was jointly signed by PETROAN’s national president, Billy Gillis-Harry, and Obele.

Depot owners hike gantry price after Dangote refinery shut down

Legit.ng earlier reported that major depot owners, especially those outside Lagos, are beginning to increase their gantry prices after the reported shutdown of the Dangote refinery.

It was reported that the Dangote refinery suspended production for routine maintenance, which is expected to be completed in late January 2026.

The Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Edwin Devakumar, who confirmed the development, said the maintenance will affect the plant’s main gasoline-producing unit, the residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC).

