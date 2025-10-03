Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Cooking Gas Hits ₦17,500 as Strike, Dangote Supply Delay Trigger Fresh Price Surge
Energy

Cooking Gas Hits ₦17,500 as Strike, Dangote Supply Delay Trigger Fresh Price Surge

by  Pascal Oparada reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
3 min read
  • Cooking gas dealers have increased the product’s price by 34.6% in just a week, from $12,750
  • The latest price hike is caused by supply challenges triggered by industrial action and delayed distribution
  • Dealers said that they adjusted their prices upwards because they don’t know when Dangote Refinery will resume sales

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

The cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly referred to as cooking gas, has skyrocketed across Nigeria.

Prices surged by 34.6% in just one week, rising from ₦12,750 to ₦17,500, as supply bottlenecks triggered by industrial action and delayed distribution disrupted the market.

Cooking gas dealers hike prices, blame Dangote-PENGASSAN rift
Nigerians groan as cooking gas prices skyrocket 34.6% amid Dangote-PENGASSAN dispute
Source: Getty Images

Checks across major cities revealed that the retail price of 1kg of LPG now ranges between ₦1,350 and ₦1,500 depending on location, placing additional financial pressure on households already grappling with high food and transport costs.

Read also

PoS prices double: Moniepoint, OPay, PalmPay, banks raise cost of terminals amid FX crunch

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

PENGASSAN strike disrupts LPG supply

The latest hike is linked directly to the strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which shut down key gas facilities in the South-West and disrupted supply chains.

According to a report by Vanguard, Olatunbosun Oladapo, President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), explained that the strike triggered an immediate supply shortfall.

“Gas is a business of demand and supply,” he said.
“When supply is restricted, demand automatically pushes prices higher. As soon as PENGASSAN embarked on strike, all gas plants were shut down, leaving marketers with limited or no stock.”

Dangote’s role and supply delays

Beyond the strike, delays from the Dangote Refinery, which has positioned itself as a major supplier of cooking gas, worsened the crisis.

Marketers allege that Dangote has withheld loading invoices for over three weeks, forcing them to turn to competitors who charge significantly higher prices.

Read also

Dangote reduces petrol price after reaching agreement with PENGASSAN

According to Oladapo, “Our members have pending products with Dangote, but no release has been made. This has left many marketers stranded.
Competitors raised prices as supply tightened due to the shortage and increased their prices, and since no marketer wants to keep an empty plant, they had no choice but to buy at the inflated rates.”

Marketers appeal for intervention

The marketers’ association has appealed to Dangote to speed up distribution to ease the pressure on consumers and stabilise the market.

“If Dangote can truck out more product to marketers, supply will improve, and we expect the price to drop in the coming weeks,” Oladapo added.

However, until these supply challenges are resolved, consumers will continue to bear the brunt of higher LPG prices.

For many households, the soaring cost of cooking gas may force a shift back to firewood and charcoal, raising concerns about deforestation and health risks.

Read also

Fuel crisis deepens as PENGASSAN strike grounds petrol supply, power generation

Nigerians caught in the middle

The cooking gas crisis reflects a broader problem within Nigeria’s energy sector: frequent disruptions in supply and a heavy reliance on a few players. With the strike ongoing and Dangote’s delays unresolved, the immediate outlook remains uncertain.

Dealers blame supply challenges for cooking gas price surge
Nigerians panic as cooking gas prices soar amid industrial dispute at Dangote Refinery
Source: Getty Images

For now, Nigerians are left adjusting their household budgets, cutting back on other essentials, or turning to cheaper, less healthy cooking alternatives — a painful reminder of how industrial disputes and market inefficiencies directly affect everyday lives.

10 cheapest states to refill cooking gas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released new data showing a drop in the average retail price of cooking gas across Nigeria in August 2025.

The report showed that the average price for refilling both 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, decreased month-on-month, though year-on-year trends showed mixed outcomes.

Read also

Dangote Refinery’s woes deepen as petrol-producing unit reportedly breaks down

The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG fell by 22.32% month-on-month, from N8,243.79 in July 2025 to N6,404.02 in August 2025. On a year-on-year basis, the price declined slightly by 0.40%, compared to N6,430.02 in August 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: