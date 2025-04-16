Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in its petrol price for both marketers and its partners

For marketers, Dangote Refinery reduced the fuel price by N30, while its partners also lowered the retail price

The price competition is seen as good news for Nigerians, with expectations of further reductions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the pump price of petrol to N890 per litre from N920 per litre at its retail partners' filling stations.

The price cut follows the refinery’s decision to lower its gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N865 to N835 per litre,

Dangote crashes fuel price Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, the latest reduction aims to ease the financial burden on Nigerians.

Below is the full list of partner oil marketers offering Dangote petrol at the new N890 price:

MRS Oil

AP (Ardova)

Heyden Petroleum

Optima Energy

Hyde Energy

Tecno Oil

The prices vary slightly by region, with sales at N900 in the South-West, N910 in the North-West and North-Central, and N920 in the South-East, South-South, and North-East.

Dangote, in its statement, noted that these retail partners will sell at N890 per litre in Lagos, down from the previous N920, Punch reports.

Chiejina noted that the refinery is working closely with marketers to ensure the price reduction is fairly reflected across the country.

Part of the statement reads:

"These price reductions reaffirm our commitment to providing high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation.

In addition, we are working collaboratively with our partners to ensure equitable reflection of this price reduction."

Dangote price reduction to trigger new petrol price in Nigeria Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote commits to fuel price reduction

Aside from the petrol reduction, Dangote revealed that diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have also experienced significant price reductions due to the refinery's sustained efforts.

The statement added:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has remained committed to lowering the prices of petrol and other refined products, ensuring continued benefits for Nigerian consumers.

“We believe this latest reduction in PMS prices will have a positive ripple effect across key sectors, offering relief to consumers and supporting economic growth, especially during the Easter season.”

The refinery also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a steady supply of high-quality petroleum products, with enough reserves to meet local demand and a surplus for export. This approach aims to stabilise the domestic market while boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery added that it has adequate stock to meet local demand and maintain export commitments.

The company also urged other downstream players to source their fuel directly from the refinery to ensure consumers benefit from the lower prices.

NNPC petrol price reduced to N910 per litre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had slashed its petrol pump price to N910 per litre.

This new price represents a N15 reduction from the previous pump price of N925 per litre.

Despite the reduction, Dangote’s new petrol price, along with that of Ardova and other partners, remains cheaper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng