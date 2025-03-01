Tanker drivers have resumed fuel loading and distribution after resolving their dispute with the Lagos state government

The drivers had earlier protested alleged harassment and extortion, leading to fuel shortages and warnings from marketers about potential disruptions

Following peaceful negotiations, seized trucks and arrested drivers were released, allowing fuel distribution to restart

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Tanker drivers have started loading fuel again after resolving their dispute with the Lagos state government.

Many fuel tankers were seen on the roads, delivering petroleum products to filling stations in and outside Lagos.

The drivers alleged that they faced harassment, assault, and extortion from the Lagos state government and its task force, which also confiscated their trucks. Photo credit - NUPENG

Earlier, many filling stations ran out of fuel on Monday, February 24, because the drivers had refused to transport products from the Dangote refinery and depots since Saturday.

The drivers claimed they were harassed, assaulted, and extorted by the Lagos state government and its task force, who also seized their trucks.

While the drivers and fuel marketers said about 30 trucks were taken after a task force raid at their parking area near the Lekki Free Trade Zone on Saturday night, the government stated that its officials were attacked while enforcing the e-call-up system. It also clarified that only 11 trucks were seized and later released.

Also, fuel marketers warned that they would close their stations if the seized tankers were not released.

On Sunday, February 23, telecom operators raised concerns that the drivers’ refusal to deliver diesel was putting many telecom base stations at risk of shutting down, which could severely affect millions of mobile and internet users in the area.

Likewise, the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers cautioned that illegal charges on fuel trucks by Lagos state agencies could lead to a nationwide shortage of cooking gas.

Fuel tankers roll out again

In an interview with PUNCH, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Yusuf Othman, said the issues were being settled peacefully.

He also stated that the seized trucks and the people arrested during the raid had been released.

He said:

“Yes, the information available is that they (the government officials) have released the vehicles; they have also released the drivers. So, I think the work is about to commence.”

Othman highlighted the vital role of tanker drivers in the economy, noting that refineries and depots in Nigeria rely on trucks to transport fuel for distribution. Photo credit - NARTO

Othman stated that some peaceful agreements had been made. He cautioned the government against making things difficult for tanker drivers in the name of generating revenue.

He emphasized that tanker drivers play a crucial role in the economy, as refineries and depots in Nigeria cannot operate without trucks transporting fuel for distribution.

Investors to lose billions over FG fuel tanker ban

In related news, Legit.ng reported that investors in the downstream petroleum sector have expressed concerns over the latest federal government directive to ban high-capacity trucks from operating in Nigeria.

They noted that thousands of trucks are affected by this directive, most of which have been purchased with bank loans and need to be repaid.

They listed out other issues that the government needs to pay attention to rather than banning fuel trucks to end fuel tanker accidents on Nigerian roads.

