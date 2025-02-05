Despite the number of local refineries at work, Nigeria is still importing an average of 1 billion litres of fuel from Malta monthly

Energy Expert and Consultant, Mr. Kelvin Emmanuel has shared insights to show that NNPCL is directly connected to almost half of these imports

Mr. Emmanuel asked the NNPC to explain why it is still necessary to import if the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries are functional

Almost a year after the Dangote Refinery started operations in Nigeria, the country still imports Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) blended in Malta.

This is according to an energy expert and consultant, Mr. Kelvin Ayebaefie Emmanuel.

Mr. Emmanuel shared numbers to show that between October 2024 and January 29, 2025, more than 4 billion litres of blended fuel have been imported into Nigeria from Malta.

He said;

“There is paper proof to show that about 35% or more of the imported products was routed through Malta. As we speak today, blended PMS from Malta is still being imported in Nigeria up to about 180,000 metric tonnes a month."

NNPCL also imports large numbers

Explaining further, Mr. Emmanuel said that it makes no sense for the NNPCL to still import refined fuel in such quantities when it claims to have two refineries working.

He queried;

“Between January 1, and January 29, 2025, motor vehicle tanker reports show that 458 million litres of PMS was imported into the country in this past month. NNPC had 212 million litres of those cargoes. If you are really processing crude into PMS at Eleme and warri refineries, then why still importing PMS into Nigeria?

He added that the 3.8 billion litres of PMS imported from Malta into Nigeria between October 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, could be roughly valued at N3.6 trillion. He also alleged that players in the mid and downstream sectors are responsible for much of these imports, while NNPCL is responsible for the rest.

Stop fuel importation for local refineries' sake

Mr. Emmanuel noted that after spending billions on turnaround maintenance of the refineries, the NNPCL is yet to show proof that its refineries are working.

"One of the proof that you are refining PMS is that you are recovering petroleum gases. So how does NNPC claim to be refining in Warri and Port Harcourt refineries without showing us the petroleum gases gotten out of it?"

With the Dangote Refinery producing up to 48 million litres, as well as other smaller refineries producing different quantities, the NMDPRA is violating Section 317: 7-9 of the Petroleum Industry Act by allowing imports to continue.

Dangote moves to stop fuel imports

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery dragged the NMDPRA, NNPCL and five petroleum marketers to court in a N100 billion suit.

The company prayed the court to halt the issuance of petroleum import licenses, and revoke the licenses of those marketers, in line with the PIA stipulations to support local content.

The marketers insisted in their response that the refinery alone cannot produce sufficient petroleum products for the Nigerian market. The case is still undecided.

