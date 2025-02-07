In a bid to reduce the occurrence of petrol tanker-related accidents in Nigeria, the NNPCL is purchasing 500 new trucks

The NNPCL Retail MD noted that these trucks will be powered by CNG and equipped with smart monitoring devices

There has been a recent increase in petrol tanker-related accidents across the country, often leading to fire outbreak

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is set to purchase 500 CNG-powered petroleum trucks in 2025.

These trucks will be purchased for use by one of its subsidiaries, the NNPCL Retail and will be used for the transportation of petroleum products from H2, 2025.

Among other things, these trucks will be equipped with smart devices and cameras to monitor safety-related issues and reduce the number of petroleum tanker accidents on Nigerian roads.

FG moves to cut down petrol tanker accidents

The NATION reports that this recent move is part of a larger strategy to cut down petrol tanker accidents, and casualties arising from such incidents.

The petroleum trucks will run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and the smart devices attached will be able to detect driver fatigue and other issues.

Managing Director of NNPCL Retail, Huub Stokman, who disclosed these plans during a virtual meeting of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), lamented the recent spike in petroleum tanker-related accidents on Nigerian roads.

Stokman, who also doubles as the MEMAN Chairman, observed that these accidents are traceable to a number of factors including the poor state of Nigerian roads, and the trucks being used to convey petroleum products across the country.

He noted that most of the trucks are old, and should ordinarily not still be used for such purposes, and promised that MEMAN will play its part to reduce such incidences in the country.

Stokman said;

“The NNPC Retail will bring in 500 trucks all fitted with cameras and electronic gadgets that will help to monitor what is happening in the vehicle in order to mitigate the rate of accident. The trucks must follow safety notes,”

He reassured that MEMAN will do more to improve the safety conditions in transporting petroleum products across Nigeria.

No more overloading - Lokpobiri

Also speaking at the meeting, Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri noted that many petroleum tanker accidents could be avoided if the rules were followed.

He remarked that some of these incidents are traceable to the recklessness of the tanker drivers some of whom are not professionally trained, overloading the product into old tankers, and the bad state of the roads.

He assured that the government is committed to ensuring a reduction in these incidences to save the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Nigeria Customs to spend N20bn on CNG vehicles

In related news, Nigeria Customs Service is set to spend N20 billion on the purchase of CNG-powered vehicles.

This is in line with a recent directive from the Federal Executive Council that all vehicle purchases must be CNG, solar, or electric.

The federal government maintains its commitment to encouraging a smooth transition to a CNG-powered economy, led by the Presidential CNG Initiative group.

