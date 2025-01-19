The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekeprikpo Ekpo, has attributed the explosion of CNG in vehicles to uncertified technicians

The minister disclosed that due to incidents of explosions, Nigerians have developed doubts about the functionality of the CNG initiative

He said the government has certified conversion centres nationwide where vehicle owners can convert to CNG

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, has blamed the explosion of compressed natural gas (CNG) in vehicles on unverified and uncertified conversion processes.

Ekpo noted that roadside technicians did not convert all vehicles involved in CNG explosions at government-certified centres.

Nigerian government explains reason for CNG explosions in Nigeria Credit: Nvartis

Source: UGC

FG asks Nigerians to patronise certified technicians

The minister disclosed this during the 2025 budget defence with the National Assembly joint committee on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream, and Gas.

He stressed that proper adaptability tests were done before implementing the CNG initiative in Nigeria.

According to the minister, a presidential committee on CNG carries out extensive adaptability tests and research before the operation of the CNG scheme in Nigeria.

The minister said findings showed that CNG is safe and sustainable in Nigeria, but incidents of explosion due to unregistered technicians have reduced its adoption rate.

Reports say the 2025 budget defence session also exposed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources funding constraints.

The lawmakers decried the allocation of N903 million for capital projects in the 2025 budget.

The National Assembly asks FG to speed up funding

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said the ministry focuses primarily on policy formulation rather than capital project execution.

The lawmakers asked the government to increase adaptability tests and ensure stringent regulation of CNG conversion processes to boost public confidence in the scheme.

They stressed that research, certified conversion centres, and adequate funding are crucial for the success of CNG as a viable alternative fuel in Nigeria.

