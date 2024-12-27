The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has launched the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC)

The new initiative aims to boost oil production and boost monitory and operational efficiency in the oil sector

The PMCC operates 24 hours daily, is manned by trained professionals, and uses cloud technology

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has announced the launch of the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) to transform hydrocarbon operations.

The project, driven by the NNPC subsidiary, will depend on the success of the Command Control Centre, which will boost monitoring, operational efficiency, and production in the oil and gas sector.

The group chief executive officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari, announces the launch of PMCC. Credit: NNPC

Source: Facebook

NNPC moves to monitor oil production with PMCC

The move aligns with the Nigerian government's policy under President Bola Tinubu to promote efficiency and boost industry production.

NNPC said the PMCC is a unifying platform for monitoring hydrocarbon molecules from production to export terminals, covering joint ventures and production-sharing contracts.

According to the national oil firm, the PMCC will provide a comprehensive overview of production activities, ensuring timely anomaly identification, reducing unplanned disruptions, and supporting seamless operational continuity.

NNPC disclosed that with advanced data and analytics, the PMCC provides stakeholders with insights for proactive decision-making.

It also boosts planning, resource allocation, and risk management, thus allowing operators to meet production targets and maintain robust operational standards.

One of the key features of the PMCC includes its support for predictive and preventive maintenance.

The state oil company stated that the system ensures the reliability and longevity of assets by monitoring equipment performance and coordinating activities.

NNPC aims to boost oil production to two million barrels

Leadership reports that the PMCC’s role in minimising downtime and enhancing maintenance directly will increase production and revenue.

Nigeria’s oil production has recently increased to 1.8 million barrels, and the NNPC targets two million barrels daily.

The new project is key to achieving the NNPC's target by driving efficiency and boosting capabilities.

Reports say the PMCC operates 24/7 and is manned by trained professionals. It uses cloud-based solutions to ensure seamless data exchanges with internal and external partners.

