On yearly basis, National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) commits billions to pay its over 1,500 workers

The NNPC refineries have a combined capacity to refine 445,000 barrels of oil per day but continue to rely on importation to meet demands

In fact, The federal government recently committed $1.5 billion(over N600bn) for the rehabilitation of one of the Port Harcourt refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that in the month of August all the 1.74 billion liters of petrol consumed by Nigerians was imported.

The General Manager, Corporate Services, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Kimchi Apollo disclosed this in a statement released on its website.

According to the statement, the August amount of money consume indicated a drop of about 132,301,071 litres when compared to the 1,867,925,811 litres provided in July.

Apollo also stated that the 1.74 billion barrels of petrol consumed in August represented a daily supply of around 55.99 million litres.

PPPRA also assured that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity."

"We would continue to monitor and advise relevant stakeholders to ensure continued product availability."

Billion paid to workers

NNPC reported in 2020 that its 1,586 employees at its three refineries got N69.07 billion in wages and other emoluments.

The refineries which are located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri have a total installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have been in disrepair for many years.

Data from Kaduna refinery shows it paid N26.02bn in 2020 on workers' salaries and employed 655 new staff.

While Port Harcourt refinery put its aggregate payroll costs for 2020 at N22.55bn. The refinery which is currently under rehabilitation also employed 487 staff in 2020.

For Warri refinery, not only did management employed 444 new staff its aggregate cost of keeping the employees in 2020 was N20.51bn.

