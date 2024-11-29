Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has revealed that petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery will be priced at N1,030 per litre.

Earlier this week, the NNPC received widespread praise from Nigerians for announcing the official commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

PETROAN appealed to NNPC Retail to further lower the petrol price, aiming to ensure Nigerians enjoy a joyous and affordable Yuletide season. Photo credit - NNPC

The NNPC had also clarified that bulk product sales have not begun at the refinery despite reports of product trucking on Tuesday, November 26.

Port Harcourt refinery sets petrol price

According to a statement issued on Thursday by PETROAN’s spokesperson, Joseph Obele, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) informed the association of the price of a litre of petrol from the refurbished refinery.

According to Punch, PETROAN revealed that petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery will be priced at N1,030 per litre.

The PETROAN spokesman said:

“NNPC Retail Ltd has officially announced the PMS price at the Port Harcourt refinery as N1,030 per litre. It was also communicated to PETROAN that the product request portal was open for booking/request.”

He stated that PETROAN’s strategic pricing team is currently evaluating the most advantageous pricing options for its members and remains open to sourcing products from all refineries across Nigeria.

Additionally, PETROAN appealed to NNPC Retail to further lower the petrol price, aiming to ensure Nigerians enjoy a joyous and affordable Yuletide season.

PH refinery fully operational, not blending

Addressing allegations that the Port Harcourt refinery is not operational as claimed by the NNPC, Obele affirmed that the facility is currently functional and producing refined petroleum products.

He further noted that NNPC’s top management, led by Mele Kyari, had invited stakeholders and journalists to the refinery to provide firsthand information and allow them to observe its operations directly.

He said:

"The old Port Harcourt refinery is currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent.“

Obele clarified that contrary to rumours, the revamped refinery is not just a blending facility but is fully operational and productive.

He highlighted that the operational facility is the older refinery, which has a capacity of 60,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the newer Port Harcourt refinery, with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, remains under rehabilitation but is expected to begin production soon, as announced by the NNPCL management.

