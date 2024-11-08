The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has debunked a trending video of adulterated fuel allegedly bought from its station

The company said it carried out an on-the-spot assessment and found the video to be false

However, the Dangote Refinery has raised the alarm about the import of substandard fuel imported by oil marketers

The state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has debunked a trending video of someone pouring a dark liquid, which he claims to be petrol, allegedly bought from an NNPC retail outlet in Keffi.

In a statement by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC disclosed that the company conducted on-the-spot checks on all its outlets and found the claim untrue.

NNPC denies ‘black liquid’ fuel

The statement said:

“The product was not, and could not have been bought from any NNPC Retail outlet as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans as displayed in the video,” it said.

According to the statement, NNPC Retail Limited does not deal in adulterated products as it uses strict standards and quality control measures at every stage of its operations to ensure that high-quality and safe petroleum products are sold at its stations nationwide.

Daily Trust reports that the firm urged Nigerians to disregard the claims in the video and be cautious of selfish individuals pushing such a narrative.

Dangote refinery raises alarm over inferior fuel

The development comes amid claims by the Dangote Refinery that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) licensed some oil marketers who import substandard fuel into the country.

The company disclosed that the NMDPRA lacks the facilities to test imported petroleum products.

The refinery alerted Nigerians over the import of substandard petroleum products and the lack of laboratory facilities by the (NMDPRA to detect them.

The mega refinery disclosed that international traders allegedly bring these products used daily by Nigerian vehicle owners.

NNPC says it does not import adulterated fuel

Responding to the claims of importing contaminated fuel, the NNPC said it has no hand in importing inferior petroleum products and challenged anyone with proof to come forward.

The company categorically stated that it does not import inferior fuel and is not responsible for the recent petrol price increases.

In response to calls for Mele Kyari’s resignation over petrol price increases, the state oil firm said the protesters were misinformed about the causes of the fuel price increase.

Filling stations crash Prices by N80 as fuel landing cost drops

Legit.ng earlier reported that findings show that oil marketers have crashed petrol prices by N80 from N1,200 to N1,120 as the product's landing cost crashes.

Data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows fuel landing cost dropped to N939.86 on November 1, 2024, from N981 per litre on September 25, 2024.

According to the MEMAN data released on Monday, November 4, 2024, the landing cost of diesel, as of November 1, 2024, stood at N1,048.88, while aviation fuel stood at N1,117.94.

