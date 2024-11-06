The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has asked distribution companies to replace faulty meters without billing

Tunji Bello, the FCCPC boss, asked the DisCos to address the urgent metering issues affecting electricity consumers in Nigeria.

He said that the commission has observed a flagrant disregard for consumer rights regarding reimbursement for meters

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, asked electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to inform consumers before classifying them into bands and abide by industry rules on billing unmetered consumers.

The commission’s executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Tunji Bello, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting at the FCCPC headquarters in Abuja.

FCCPC asks two electricity companies to halt further meter upgrades Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

FCCPC asks DisCos to halt further meter upgrades

Stakeholders at the meeting include representatives of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), distribution companies, and Unistar Hitech Sytems Limited.

Bello asked them to attend to the urgent metering issues affecting electricity consumers in Nigeria.

The commission directed Ikeja Electric (IE) and Eko DisCo to halt further replacement of Unistar prepaid meters.

According to the FCCPC boss, consumer complaints show a flagrant disregard for customers' complaints regarding billing, metering, transformers, connections, disconnections, and customer service from the DisCos.

FCCPC asks DisCos to reimburse meter purchases

He disclosed that the challenges range from billing inaccuracies to inadequate customer service, stemming from systemic rot and a culture of impunity among the DisCos.

Vanguard reports that Bello said the FCCPC Act and NERC regulations give consumers rights to fair hearing and transparent billing.

He disclosed that from complaints, consumers are forced to pay for meters without reimbursement, contrary to NERC regulations, stipulating reimbursement via energy credits.

FG asks DisCos to replace meters without billing

“Furthermore, customers with faulty meters are randomly placed on estimated billing by some DisCos, a practice prohibited by NERC,” he said.

The FCCPC boss charged DisCos with replacing faulty meters without billing, including reimbursement for meter purchases and ensuring faulty meters are replaced promptly.

Okembo Obiabo, the Assistant Manager at NEMSA, said that distribution companies must follow due process for meter replacement. The agency has been addressing obsolete meters.

DisCos send messages to customers on national grid collapse

Legit.ng earlier reported that The national power grid experienced another collapse on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, plunging Nigeria into a total blackout.

According to data from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), power generation dropped to an unprecedented zero megawatts from 2:00 pm, affecting all 22 operational generation companies (GenCos) nationwide.

The latest blackout marks the ninth collapse of Nigeria's power grid in 2024, BusinessDay reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng