The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has begun distributing 1,000 vehicle conversion kits in various states to help alleviate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

During a press briefing in Abuja to announce the start of the distribution, Programme Director Michael Oluwagbemi highlighted that the initiative is expected to reduce transportation costs.

FG makes major moves to relieve Nigerians of petrol price hike hardship

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative to fuel vehicles at the rate of N230 per litre in an effort to provide Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

1,000 CNG conversion kits to states

Oluwagbemi noted that the program aims to convert approximately three million vehicles over the next three years, creating more than 100,000 direct jobs within that time frame.

He mentioned that commercial transport operators will receive free conversions to further ease the impact of the subsidy removal by lowering transportation expenses.

Moses Onate, the Warehouse Manager at the PiCN facility, shared details about the conversion kits during a recent press event at their warehouse in Ibafo, Ogun State.

He announced that the distribution is being conducted under the codename "First Come, First Serve."

Onate reported that 450 conversion kits have already been allocated to various states, with another 550 ready for distribution.

He stressed the importance of Nigerians adopting this initiative, pointing out its potential to significantly lower fuel costs for vehicle operation.

The conversion kits are specifically designed to allow vehicles to run on compressed natural gas, which serves as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to petrol.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng