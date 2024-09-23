The price of cooking gas increased by 69% in August despite improvements in supply

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the average price of liquified natural gas (LPG) increased monthly by 9.05% from N14,261.57 in July 2024.

The retail price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder rose by 56.25% in August 2024, from N4,115.32 to N6,430.02 yearly.

Nigerian states with the highest prices

Monthly, the price of cooking gas rose by 7.62% from N5.874.55 recorded in July 2024 to N6,430 in August 2024.

According to the NBS report, Benue and Sokoto recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder at N7,000, followed by Rivers at N6,954.55 and Borno at N6,914.29.

In Contrast, Taraba recorded the lowest price of cooking gas at N5,600.67, followed by Abuja and Kogi at N5,825 and N5,857.56, respectively.

Geopolitical zones with the highest and cheapest prices

Also, the zone-by-zone analysis showed that the South East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder, followed by the South-South, with N6,451.34. In contrast, the North-Central recorded the lowest N6,344.29.

Additionally, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder rose by 9.05% monthly from N14,261.57 in July 2024 to N15,552 in August 2024. Yearly, the price rose by 69% from N9,194.41 in August 2023.

On state analysis, Rivers recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kG cooking gas cylinder: N17,086.36. It was followed by Cross River, with N17,050,00, and Abia, with N17,086.36. Nasarawa and Adamawa followed with N13,640.94 and N13,725.00, respectively.

