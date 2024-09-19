A truck with the logo of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was confiscated by security forces

Security personnel seized a truck bearing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's emblem because it was transporting stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta.

According to the NNPC, in the past week, 99 illicit refineries and 36 illegal pipeline connections were found.

The Punch reported that the truck was one of many cars that security services seized last week in an effort to stop oil theft.

According to a NNPC visual report, the truck was visible in a footage, surrounded by both public and private security agencies.

The NNPC stated that 36 illegal pipeline connections and 99 illegal refineries were discovered in the last week, highlighting the "remarkable progress" made in the fight against crude oil theft and industry-wide security cooperation on hydrocarbon infrastructure.

“Between September 7 and 13, 2024, a total of 218 incidences were recorded across several locations in the Niger Delta region from various incident sources like Tantita Security Agency, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Oando PLC, NNPC Limited’s Command and Control Centres and government security agencies,” the report stated.

It added that four illegal pipelines that were allegedly deceptively concealed and connected to a crude oil line were discovered in Rivers State.

“These pipelines had been siphoning off precious resources from the nation’s coffers,” the NNPC stated.

Security personnel quickly neutralized the illegal links, halting additional losses, and similar illegal operations were apparently discovered in other localities.

The installations, which were once used to fuel illegal operations, were left in ashes after a vigorous raid destroyed the makeshift refineries used to process stolen crude oil, it was revealed.

Large concealed pools of stolen petroleum were uncovered in the states of Bayelsa and River, while illicit storage sites were found in the states of Abia and Akwa Ibom.

Crude oil found in polythene bags

There have been reports of crude found in some locations hidden in polythene bags ready to be sold on the illegal markets.

At strategic points in Delta State, security personnel on land stopped a number of trucks and cars that were transporting stolen crude oil.

Additionally, drivers in the states of Akwa Ibom and Rivers were arrested and turned over to the appropriate authorities for additional investigation.

Security officers apprehended wooden boats on the lake that were frequently used in Abia and Delta States to transport stolen crude oil.

“The incidents were spread across different corridors: 32 in the western corridor, 61 in the central corridor, 77 in the eastern corridor and 48 in deep blue water.

“In total, 35 suspects were arrested during this period, all of whom have been handed over to government security agencies for further investigation,” the energy company reported.

The NNPC emphasized that until the threat of crude oil theft is permanently eliminated, there will be no retreating in the fight against it.

