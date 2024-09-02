The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has released a list of 23 communities added to the Band A category

The 23 communities in Lagos will now enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily, though it will come at a cost

Nigerians have reacted to the announcement by welcoming the communities to a more stable power supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) has announced the addition of 23 Lagos communities to its Band A feeders for 20 to 24-hour electricity supply.

This new communities increases the total number of Band A feeders under the Ikeja Electric to 179.

23 communities to now enjoy 20-24 hours power supply Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The electricity company disclosed this in a tweet:

"An additional 23 Band A feeders have been added to our network, bringing the total number of Band A feeders under Ikeja Electric to 179."

What does it mean to be in Band A?

Band A electricity is a classification for electricity consumers who receive a minimum of 20 hours of electricity per day.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) scheme in 2020 to classify consumers into bands based on the number of hours of electricity they receive. The other bands are: Band B: Minimum of 16 hours Band C: Minimum of 12 hours Band D: Minimum of 8 hours Band E: Minimum of 4 hours

Customers in Band A pay N209. 5/kWh.

Nigerians reacts

@husraldconsults wrote:

"Do you seek their consent before adding them to these Bands?"

@Mykelclassic added:

"44kwh for N10,000 Band A is not a joke."

Ayinde O Asíwájú stated:

"I really pity those communities."

Goody Goody complains:

"My community was thrown into mourning with dis Band A migration on Sept 1st wen a neighbour bought N1,000 worth of unit and he got just 4 units as against 14 units . Is Band A by force? Can we write and tell Dem to downgrade us back to Band B? Most of the community listed here and not highbrow areas, yet u burden Dem with electricity hike against all other hike in the country."

KEDCO disconnects Kano Varsity over N248m bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano state, cried out after it was thrown into darkness.

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected the university's power supply over the N248 million outstanding accumulated electricity bill.

The dean of student affairs, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, said the management of the state-owned university is left with three options in an attempt to resolve the predicament.

Source: Legit.ng