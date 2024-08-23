The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down two fuel stations in Warri for "under-dispensing" and "operating with expired licenses."

Idemudia Obeahon, who oversees retail infrastructure at the NMDPRA's Warri office, shared this information with journalists on Thursday following a surveillance operation.

Fuel Scarcity: NMDPRA Shuts Down Two Major Filling Stations, Lists Offences

Source: UGC

Obeahon, currently filling in for Delta NMDPRA coordinator Victor Ohwodiasa, led the team during the exercise.

He said:

“Though, there are bound to be defaulters. Today, we have sealed two filling stations majorly for under-dispensing and operating with expired licences.”

Obeahon noted that although marketers strive to increase profits, they are obligated to adhere to ethical standards by offering high-quality products and ensuring accurate dispensing.

He also urged consumers to stay vigilant when purchasing petroleum products and to report any suspicious activities to the NMDPRA for appropriate action.

Source: Legit.ng