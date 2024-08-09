After Dangote's Outbursts, NUPRC Set to Amend Crude Supply Regulations, Calls for Input
- The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission intends to alter the Domestic Crude Supply Obligations Regulations 2023
- The NUPRC claims that an examination of the National Data Repository Regulations will also take place
- In a notification, the commission expressed its desire to seek input from interested parties through consultation
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
The Domestic Crude Supply Obligations Regulations 2023 are slated to be amended by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
This was said by the commission in a notice that was signed on Thursday by Gbenga Komolafe, the NUPRC's chief executive.
The National Data Repository Regulations will reportedly also be examined, according to the NUPRC in a Punch report.
The commission stated in the notice that it wished to consult with interested parties to get their opinions.
“In line with Section 216 (1) of the PIA 2021, which requires the commission to consult with stakeholders before finalising regulations or amendments to regulations, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission hereby invites inputs from lessees, licensees, permit holders, host communities and other stakeholders of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum sector, within 21 days from the date of this publication.
“The matters to which this stakeholder’s inputs and consultations relate are National Data Repository Regulations; Amendment to the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligations Regulations 2023,” the notice read partly.
It enjoined stakeholders to download and review the proposed regulations at the NUPRC website.
“Accordingly, submissions of inputs to the regulations are requested as part of the process of stakeholder’s consultation before finalisation of the regulations, to give meaning to the intent of the PIA 2021,” the NUPRC announced.
It stipulated that all contributions had to be received within 21 days of the date this notice was published and had to be submitted in the manner that could be accessed via a link on its website.
This is happening in the midst of allegations that producers of crude are not abiding by the DCSO rules as they stand.
FG gives order to oil companies
Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission stated that it will mandate foreign oil corporations to provide crude oil to the Dangote oil refinery.
Olaide Shonola, the NUPRC spokesperson, stated that the commission was stepping in to guarantee that domestic crude sales to Dangote and other refineries would continue.
Shonola made this statement in response to the Dangote Group chairman's assertion that foreign oil corporations were unwilling to supply the refinery with crude.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Zainab Iwayemi (Business Editor) Zainab Iwayemi is a business journalist with over 5 years experience reporting activities in the stock market, tech, insurance, banking, and oil and gas sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Before Legit.ng, she worked as a financial analyst at Nairametrics where she was rewarded for outstanding performance. She can be reached via zainab.iwayemi@corp.legit.ng