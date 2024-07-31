The NBS has revealed that dealers are refilling cooking gas in Nigeria quoted new prices across the country

The bureau's new data showed that while the average price for refilling 5kg decreased, 12.5kg increased from previous month

Residents of Ondo, Edo, and Ebonyi are among states paying the highest prices, while residents of Yobe and Jigawa paid less

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) cylinder in Nigeria was N6,966.03 in June 2024.

This marks a 6.10% decrease from the average price of N7,418.45 recorded in May 2024.

Cooking gas prices increase again Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

While on a year-on-year basis, 5Kg cooking gas prices increased by 71.23% from N4,068.26 paid in June 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also, Nigerians, on average, paid N15,736.27 in June 2024 to refill a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder.

This is a slight increase of 0.70% on a month-on-month basis from N15,627.40 Nigerians paid in May 2024.

While on a year-on-year basis, the June price indicates an increase of 72.49% from N9,123.25 in June 2023.

The NBS stated this in its latest price watch report published on its website and analysed by Legit.ng.

States with the highest average prices (5kg):

Osun: N7,800.00

Edo: N7,750.00

Ebonyi: N7,590.79

States with the lowest average prices (5kg):

Yobe: N6,062.50

Jigawa: N6,144.44

Anambra: N6,338.75

States with the highest average prices (12.5kg):

Cross River: N16,888.89

Kaduna: N16,754.69

Abia: N16,708.33

States with the lowest average prices (12.5kg):

Bauchi: N13,450.00

Taraba: N13,950.00

Kogi: N14,455.38

Filling stations adjust petrol prices after NNPC's message

Legit.ng previously reported that petrol stations have adjusted pump prices after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) attributed the scarcity to hitches on supply.

Findings reveal that black marketers are exploiting the situation, selling petrol for as high as N1,300 per litre and N1,500 in some parts of Lagos and Ogun states.

Source: Legit.ng