The average price of gasoline is US$1.31 per litre worldwide, but rates differ significantly throughout countries

Poorer countries usually have considerably lower prices, whereas richer countries usually command higher prices.

A new report has shown that Nigeria is among the top countries with the highest petrol price

Petrol costs US$1.31 per litre on average worldwide, but these rates vary significantly between nations.

Richer nations typically command higher prices, whereas poorer nations and those that produce and export oil usually have far lower prices.

The United States is a noteworthy exception, with low gas prices while being an economically advanced nation. The varied fuel taxes and subsidies account for the price variations between countries.

Despite having access to the exact global petroleum pricing, each government chooses to apply a separate set of levies, and as a result, the retail price of gasoline varies.

Surprisinly, Nigeria ranked among the nations with the lowest gas prices despite the recent removal of subsidies that caused a rise in living expenses.

The inflation rate has continued to rise since reaching 33.3%, according to the latest statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Data presented by globalpetrolprice.com shows the top 10 countries in the world with the least costly gasoline prices.

S/N Countries Petrol Prices in $ 1 Iran 0.029 2 Libya 0.031 3 Venezuela 0.035 4 Egypt 0.279 5 Algeria 0.342 6 Kuwait 0.342 7 Angola 0.351 8 Turkmenistan 0.428 9 Malaysia 0.435 10 Nigeria 0.503

