The price of liquified natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has hit a new high across the country

Currently, one kilogramme of cooking gas is approaching N2,000, with dealers and Nigerians lamenting the high cost of the product

The development has led to a decline in LPG use among Nigerians, who now resort to alternative energy sources

Some Nigerians and gas dealers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have criticised the rising price of cooking gas and called on the Nigerian government to intervene urgently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said dealers and residents expressed anger over the continued rise in the cost of the product and its effect on Nigerians and the cost of living.

FG removes VAT on LPG

The development comes despite the Nigerian government removing import duty and value-added tax (VAT) from the product to make it affordable for Nigerians.

Cooking gas or liquified natural gas (LPG) is sold for between N1,300 and N1,600 per kilogramme, depending on the area and outlets.

NAN quotes a dealer identified as Promise Ajujumbu, the CEO of Promise of God Gas Company, saying that the continued price of LPG is due to high Forex and transportation costs.

He asked the Nigerian government to intervene by increasing local gas production and stabilising foreign exchange, which was the reason for the price hike.

Ajujumbu stated that 20 tonnes of LPG, previously sold at N9 million, had spiked to N19 million.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the dealers said that the high cost of transportation is also to blame for the rise in the product's price as most transport companies use diesel to move the product.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in its Cooking Gas Watch for January 2024 that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas rose from N4,962.87 recorded in December 2023 to N5,139.25 in January 2024.

According to the NBS report, the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased every year by 12% from N4.588.75 recorded in January 2023 to N5,139.25 in January 2024.

The NBS zonal breakdown shows that the Northeast recorded the highest average price at N5,296.32 per kg of cooking gas, followed by North Central at N5,240.36.

NLNG Supplies 493,000 Metric Tons of LPG

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has denied reports that it supplies about 1.5 million tons of liquid petroleum Gas (LPG) to the domestic Nigerian market.

The company clarified that it provides nearly 500.000 metric tons of LPG annually to meet local demands.

The development is in pursuit of its commitment to deliver 100% of its LPG production to the domestic market, which was decided by the company’s board of directors.

