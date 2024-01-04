Everything is now set for Seplat Energy to commission its ANOH gas processing plant after years of construction

There is an expectation that with more local production, cooking gas prices are more likely to drop

Seplat Energy is founded by two Nigerian billionaires, Austin Avuru and Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako

Nigerian indigenous energy company Seplat Energy Plc has announced the completion of its ANOH gas plant.

The gas plant located in OML 53, Niger Delta, is expected to deliver dry gas, condensate, and Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, to customers locally and internationally.

ABC Orjiako company to sell cooking gas to Nigerian market Photo credit: RYosha

Source: Getty Images

Seplat energy gas plant

Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, in a statement on NGX, said the ANOH gas plant installation works reached mechanical completion on December 29, 2023, in line with its revised timetable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the statement, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, noted:

"This milestone has been achieved without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 11 million man hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations."

Benefits of the gas plant

Punch reports that the plant would deliver customers dry gas, condensate, and Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas.

Onwuka added that the dry gas and the cooking gas would be sold domestically to Nigerians, Seplat Energy disclosed that the condensates would be sold to the international market.

The statement added:

“The other key steps to first gas, as outlined in the Company’s Interim Results announcement, were the drilling and hook-up of the Upstream wells and completion of essential third-party infrastructure: the OB3 pipeline river crossing and Spur Line connecting OB3 to the gas plant.

“Completion of the third well (ASSN-05) was previously announced and the fourth and final well (ASSN-06) planned ahead of first gas has also now been completed by the upstream unit operator, SPDC.

“We now look forward to the completion of the necessary plant pre-commissioning activities and essential third-party infrastructure which will enable commissioning of the gas plant and commencement of operations.”

Marketers identify cabal behind the rising price of cooking gas in Nigeria

Earlier Legit.ng reported that cooking gas marketers under the Nigerian Association of Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) accused the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal operators of causing the country's high cooking gas cost.

Oladapo Olatubosun, the association's president, disclosed this when they met the senate committee on gas in the company of the group members.

The commodity's price recently increased to N1,200 per kilogram, with many Nigerians lamenting its high cost amid surging Inflation and high living standards.

Source: Legit.ng