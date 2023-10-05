The Nigerian government is perfecting plans to convert 10 million vehicles from petrol to gas

The Nigerian government plans to convert 10 million petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the next 36 months.

According to a statement on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the spokesman for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Louis Ibah, unveiled the plan during a panel on energy at the ongoing ADIPEC 2023 conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

FG to issue two million free gas conversion kits

The Minister said that the plan was in collaboration with the private sector.

The Minister revealed that his ministry is working with the private sector to roll out two million CNG conversion accessories for free in the next nine months.

The plan is to use CNG as the primary fuel source for vehicles in Nigeria to convert 1o million cars from petrol to CNG.

Punch reports that the Minister said that the critical benefits of the initiative include the creation of 100,000 jobs for Nigerians, government savings, and a decrease in carbon emissions due to the use of clean gas to drive combustion engines.

The private sector to take active part

Per the Minister, the Nigerian government is committed to creating an enabling environment to support investments in the upstream sector.

The Minister led the Nigerian delegation to the event, where he listed several programmes concerning the government’s plans to promote and support gas-based development and decarbonization plans with support from the private sector.

“These are all aimed at attracting investments of more than $20 billion into the country for NAG offshore and deep water acreage development,” he said.

Oil marketers set to roll out cheap fuel at N100 per liter

The development comes amid plans by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to convert most of their petrol stations to gas stations to provide alternative fuel for motorists in Nigeria.

The national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo, revealed that the association is 90% ready to roll out Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel, which would sell between N100 to N110 per liter before the end of June.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television and stressed that CNG would serve as an alternative to petrol.

Reports say Okoronkwo stated that the petrol subsidy removal had reduced the speed with which Nigeria would have gotten another energy alternative.

FG licenses companies to operate autogas plants for cheaper fuel as diesel hits N1,000/liter

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, said it had approved the construction of a gas plant to expand the product's availability in Nigeria.

The agency added that the gas projects are at the final stages of completion across the country, and some would be due in early 2024.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, harnessing the 209 trillion cubic feet of available natural gas in Nigeria remains critical for energy transition and industrialization.

