President Bola Tinubu defends the petrol price increase and releases charts comparing Nigerian prices with those of West African countries

This follows reports that petrol prices are set to increase to N720 amid naira depreciation and forex challenge

Currently, one litre of petrol is being sold across the country for around N568 in the southern states and for as high as N630 in the northern states

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that Nigerians enjoy the cheapest petrol prices among West African countries.

The statement comes amid growing concerns among Nigerians as marketers suggest an increase in the coming days citing various fundamentals.

Tinubu, speaking his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, however, allayed fears of Nigerians about a possible increase in the price of petrol to N720 per litre, ThisDay reports.

Petrol price increase

Ngelale, who was speaking with journalists at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 15, 2023, noted that the president said the current petrol pricing will be maintained, and there is no need to reintroduce fuel subsidy

He said:

“This morning, I have the privilege of sitting down with His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, as we discussed the current unfolding situation in the country as it relates to fuel supply and demand.

“Mr. President wishes to assure Nigerians following the announcement by the NNPC Limited just yesterday that there will be no increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit anywhere in the country.

To further drive home his points, Ngelale presented a chart stressing that petrol prices are still cheaper in Nigeria compared to other West African countries.

He added:

“Within the visuals, you'll discover the current pricing of refined premium motor spirit at fuel stations in the neighboring West African nations. I'll mention a few examples, as I'm aware that you'll be presenting these visuals to your audience – graphics that have been graciously approved for public release by the president today.

Breakdown

Senegal: N1,273 per liter

Guinea: N1,075 per liter

Côte d'Ivoire: N1,048 per liter

Mali: N1,113 per liter

Ghana N900 per liter

Central African Republic: N1,414 per liter

Nigeria: Presently ranging between N568 and N630 per liter

Ngelale concluded:

“We are presently the cheapest, most affordable purchasing state in the West African sub-region by some distance. There is no country that is below N700 per litre."

