Petrol prices have crashed at depots as low demand for the product persists

Depot owners say they crashed the prices to between N495 and N496 per litre to between N502 to N503

The move follows reports that a large consignment of petrol by NNPC and other oil marketers is due in Nigeria soon

Private depots have crashed petrol prices despite speculations of an increase to N700 per litre in July.

Private depots crashed their prices to between N495 and N496 per litre from between N502 and N503.

Depot owners crash petrol prices as demand slows Credit:Jecapix

Source: Getty Images

Depot owners give reasons for the crash in prices

The Nation report said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) depot maintained its N49.6 per litre price.

According to the National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, the price crash is due to low demand for fuel.

Maigandi said the high prices caused by the new exchange rate policy were beyond customers’ means.

He said:

“They (private petrol depots) are even reducing the prices compared to last week’s.

“They are selling at the rate of N495 to N496/litre. You know it reached N502 to N503/litre.

“In Lagos, most of the depots, that is what they are selling. NNPC is maintaining its old rate of N479.6/litre.

“There is not much demand because people, especially civil servants, complain that there is no money.”

No new supplies since removal of subsidy as NNPC expect new consignment

The IPMAN Vice President urged importers of the product to expedite action, saying there had been no fresh stock since the subsidy was removed from petrol.

He said nobody imported fuel since the subsidy was removed, even the NNPC.

The development comes amid reports that large consignments of petrol being imported by oil marketers are due in Nigeria from the second week in July, which might further force down the prices of the commodity.

Punch reports that the crude oil refiners were currently releasing refined products on credit to dealers from Nigeria due to the exchange rate policy in the country, which enhanced operators’ confidence.

IPMAN said it would compete with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), stating that the move would crash the petrol price.

