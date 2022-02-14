A Nigerian renewable company has concluded a plan to start its own ethanol production use in Kwara state

Mark Obisesan the CEO of the company believes the company will go along way in tackling Nigeria's energy challenges

Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from various plant materials collectively known as "biomass." it is a clean energy fuel, which reduces air pollution.

Rianol Energy, an renewable energy company in Lagos has moved to acquire 600 hectares of Land in Kwara for feedstock production.

The company plans to produce 40 tonnes of feedstock daily and targets 5000 litres of ethanol daily.

The company in a statement believes it will help go a long way in helping Nigeria meet its clean energy mandate, The vanguard reports.

A biofuel plant Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the company's expansion plan, the CEO, Mr Mark Obisesan, said that

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“from the onset, our vision had always been to change how households in Nigeria generate and use energy. With ethanol, families can generate cheaper, and much safer energy.”

On the potential and impact of the new acquisition, Mr Obisesan said

“this is a game changer not just for us as a company but for the community where we will be growing the feedstock. Our plan is to hire about a 1000 farmers and low skilled workers across the production value chain.”

Mr Obisesan also talks about what drives his company and he continues to take the risk of redefining the energy industry.

“Asides the pollution and environmental hazards, I want to create a safe environment for people to use clean energy in their homes without the fear of accidents that can claim their lives. More importantly, times are hard and the cost of energy for many households is hitting the roof. Our energy will be much cheaper, leaving families with more disposable income.”

VP Osinbajo says Nigeria Will Overcome Its Present Challenges

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, October 9 during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

He said citizens at home and in the diaspora should promote the message of one country, noting that the country is better as one.

Source: Legit.ng