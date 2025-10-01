Spanish court opens 550-mn-euro Meta data protection trial

More than 80 Spanish media organisations allege that Facebook owner Meta breached EU data protection rules. Photo: Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

A Spanish court opened a trial on Wednesday over a 550-million-euro lawsuit brought by more than 80 Spanish media organisations against Facebook owner Meta for allegedly breaching European Union data protection rules.

EU rules oblige companies to obtain users' consent to create personalised advertising from their data.

Spain's main media association AMI says the US tech giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, created "unfair competition" by "systematically" breaking the law between May 2018 and July 2023.

The association alleges unfair competition in digital advertising sales and is seeking 551 million euros ($647 million) in compensation.

"This isn't a case that affects only AMI's outlets, it has implications for media worldwide," AMI director general Irene Lanzaco told reporters before entering the Madrid commercial court where the trial will run until Thursday.

"What's at stake is the very survival of news media, which is being threatened by the predatory behaviour of a platform like Meta, acting with no regard for our legal framework."

Meta has denied any damage or violation of EU rules, saying in a statement sent to AFP the AMI lawsuit "is not based on any evidence regarding the alleged harm."

AMI is "deliberately ignoring the evolution of the advertising industry over the past few years," Meta added.

"Meta complies with all applicable laws and has provided clear options, transparent information, and a wide range of tools for users to control their experience on our services."

Witnesses are scheduled to testify on Wednesday, with expert reports and closing arguments expected on Thursday.

Media groups represented by AMI include Prisa, owner of Spain's top-selling daily newspaper El Pais; Godo, publisher of the Barcelona-based daily La Vanguardia; Vocento, which publishes the conservative daily ABC; and Unidad Editorial, whose titles include El Mundo and sports daily Marca.

Spanish radio and television stations have launched a separate lawsuit against Meta for the same reasons, seeking 160 million euros in damages.

A similar lawsuit has also emerged in France, where around 200 media groups, including major television networks and leading newspapers, filed legal action against Meta in April.

