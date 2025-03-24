Hyundai announces new $21 billion investment in US manufacturing
South Korean auto giant Hyundai on Monday announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in the United States, including a new $5.8 billion steel plant.
The plant, which will be based in the US state of Louisiana, "will create 1,300 American jobs," Hyundai executive chairman Euisun Chung told reporters at a White House event alongside President Donald Trump.
The move will also serve "as the foundation for a more self-reliant and secure automotive supply chain in the US," he added.
Hyundai's announcement makes it the latest firm to announce plans to invest billions of dollars into the United States since Donald Trump's return to power in January.
The US president has repeatedly threatened to impose painful tariffs on companies that do not relocate manufacturing jobs to the United States from overseas.
In response, domestic and foreign firms, including Apple and Oracle, have announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into US projects over the next four years.
"Cars are coming to this country at levels never seen before," Trump told reporters on Monday.
The investment was "a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work," he said.
"Hyundai will be producing steel in America and making its cars in America, and as a result, they'll not have to pay any tariffs," he added.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.