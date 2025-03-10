Former Ubisoft bosses on trial in France over alleged harassment

The high-profile trial comes after years of controversy over the global gaming industry's treatment of women and minorities in both games and real life. Photo: Martin LELIEVRE / AFP

Source: AFP

Three former top executives from French video game giant Ubisoft, the maker of "Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry", went on trial on Monday accused of psychologically and sexually harassing employees for nearly a decade.

The high-profile trial comes after years of controversy over the global gaming industry's treatment of women and minorities in both games and real life.

After staff took to social media to accuse the company of a toxic work culture and predatory behaviour by powerful managers, Ubisoft in 2020 launched a probe and announced the departure of several senior executives.

The executive shake-up at Ubisoft was hailed by some as a #Metoo moment in the male-dominated video game publishing industry, which has faced criticism in the past for the sexist and misogynistic characters and imagery often found in games.

Serge Hascoet, chief creative officer and the company's second-in-command, resigned, while Thomas Francois, vice-president of editorial and creative services, and another senior executive, Guillaume Patrux, were dismissed for serious misconduct.

All three men deny the claims.

Francois is the focus of the most damning testimonies, which have alleged systemic psychological and sexual harassment at the French giant located in the eastern Paris suburb of Montreuil.

Aged between 38 and 46 at the time of the events, Francois is alleged to have habitually watched pornographic films in the open-plan office and commented on the appearance of female employees, whom he routinely insulted.

Employees have complained of near daily public humiliation and hazing.

In addition to the accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, Francois is being prosecuted for an attempted sexual assault when he tried to forcibly kiss a young employee during a Christmas party as she was held by other colleagues.

According to an investigative report seen by AFP, Francois encouraged "his subordinates to act in the same way, using his influence and high hierarchical position within the company to this end."

Hascoet, 59, is accused of lewd behaviour and posing intrusive questions of a sexual nature, as well as racist comments and behaviour.

Following devastating jihadist assaults in Paris in 2015, he allegedly asked a Muslim employee if she agreed with the ideas of the Islamic State group.

The woman had her computer desktop background changed to images of bacon sandwiches and food placed on her desk during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The third defendant, former game director Patrux, 39, has been accused of psychological harassment.

Investigators have spoken to dozens of witnesses during the probe, but "many refused to file a complaint for fear of reactions from the video game community," according to the report seen by AFP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP