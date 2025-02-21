Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu have explained why Nigeria must achieve 2 million bpd of crude production

The Founder of Heirs Energies also shared what his energy company is doing to increase Nigeria's crude production and energy output

Meanwhile, Nigeria's oil revenues are said to be under serious threat from President Donald Trump's energy policy

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Tony Elumelu, the founder of Heirs Energies and Chairman of UBA Group, has said that Nigeria must ramp up crude oil production by up to 2 million barrels daily.

Elumelu noted that the country needs the funds from the oil sector to drive development of other sectors, and eventually diversify the economy.

He observed that while the current 1.8 million barrels daily is commendable, Nigeria needs production to cross the 2 million benchmark.

The revenue from the oil sector can significantly help grow other sectors. Photo credit: Tony Elumelu

Source: UGC

Tony Elumelu said that at the 2025 Heirs Energies’ Petroleum Industry Leadership Forum on Thursday.

Elumelu commended the improvement in crude oil production from less than 1 million bpd under former President Muhammadu Buhari, to 1.8 million bpd under President Bola Tinubu.

He stated;

“We want to take it to over 2 million. We know that we need oil money to diversify Nigeria away from oil. And we need to have the money to help develop our country.”

Nigeria needs oil money to industrialise, Elumelu says

The Nigerian billionaire emphasized the need for more investments into energy and electricity, noting that the money from the oil sector can help, TheCable reports.

He said;

“We cannot industrialise Africa, Nigeria, without improving access to energy and electricity in particular. Heirs Energies was founded because energy investment is critical—it is what we need. We acquired OML 17 from Shell about four or five years ago. Today, we produce over 53,000 barrels of oil daily, and we are one of the leading indigenous oil and gas producers in Nigeria.”

Elumelu acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector, adding that Transcorp Power, despite having 2000 MW installed capacity, is yet to attain full capacity because of gas supply constraints.

Heirs Energies will be contributing to this vision by also increasing its daily crude production in the near future. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Nigeria's oil revenues have been predicted to decline in 2025 if Trump's energy policy leads to oversupply and a crash in oil prices.

Heirs Energy to hit 100,000bpd in crude production

Mr. Elumelu disclosed that Heirs Energies has a target to increase its crude production from 53,000bpd to 100,000bpd, and the forum would come up with strategies to achieve it.

He expressed confidence that the company will hit this target, with strong collaborations with other industry leaders and policymakers, and with the incentives provided by the federal government.

Recall that Nigeria's non-oil revenues have risen to 78% of total revenues, while oil revenues now account for 21.5% - a development the CBN says is caused by challenges in the oil sector.

IOCs enter crude for naira sales deal

Meanwhile, major international oil companies in Nigeria are set to join the naira-for-crude deal with Dangote Refineries.

Other modular refineries in the country will also benefit from the arrangement as they can get crude supply from the IOCs.

Petroleum marketers commended the new development and outlined their expectations and concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng