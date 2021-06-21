A report by The Punch indicates that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has published subnational ease of doing business survey.

Each state was rated on a 10-point scale across four areas such as infrastructure and security, transparency and access to information, regulatory environment and skills workforce readiness.

A survey conducted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council chaired by Yemi Osinbajo has been published. Photo credit: @professoryemiosinbajo

These indicators provided the basis for calculating the overall performance of the state. The report constructed by KPMG Professional Services was carried out between November 2020 and January 2021.

Gombe with a score of 7.69 remains the country's favourite as it tops the list with ease of doing business outshining other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Below is the list of the top ten performers among the 36 states of the federation

1. Gombe

2. Sokoto

3. Jigawa

4. Bauchi

5. Akwa Ibom

6. Kebbi

7. Anambra

8. Ondo

9. Katsina

10. Bayelsa

