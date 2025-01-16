The Nigerian customs has revealed that it seized 397 vehicles worth almost N6 billion in several operations in 2024

The service also impounded over 1.7 million litres of petrol, 183,000 bags of rice, and several other items in 2024

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, says the service will continue its job to help the government protect local industries and grow the economy

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that it seized 397 vehicles worth N5.64 billion in 2024.

These seizures were made in the drive to protect government revenue by enforcing import regulations.

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs, revealed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

Other items seized in these operations include 183,527 bags of foreign-imported rice, 3,785 bales of textiles worth N945 million, various kinds of footwear, beverages, and several other items.

According to the CGC, this is part of the Customs Service's responsibility to help the government protect local manufacturing industries and promote diversification from oil.

1.7m litres of petrol seized

Mr Adeniyi added that the Customs Service is collaborating with other agencies in the country, and one such joint mission – Operation Whirlwind – yielded massive results in 2024.

The Service also impounded over 1.7 million litres of petroleum products from smugglers trying to move them to neighboring countries. Some of these products were auctioned during the yuletide season to help ease transportation costs during this peak season.

Operation Whirlwind was launched in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Adeniyi said;

“Most significantly, our enforcement activities have yielded 55 arrests of suspects currently under investigation as we continue to dismantle the criminal networks behind these activities".

Using technology to drive Customs operations

Adeniyi highlighted that the NCS's comprehensive enforcement strategy aligns with national security goals and international commitments, noting that it reinforces the agency’s role as a key player in the country’s security framework while continuing to support legitimate trade.

He added that to enhance enforcement capabilities, the Service is actively upgrading its technological infrastructure and integrating geospatial technology and other advanced solutions.

These will enhance intelligence gathering and boost surveillance while building the workforce's capacity to drive more successful missions.

He explained;

“The integration of these modern tools with our existing frameworks is a strategic investment in the future of Customs enforcement to ensure that we stay ahead of emerging threats as we continue to facilitate legitimate trade,”

Nigeria Customs raises N5.14trn in 2024

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that the Nigeria Customs Service set a new record in its revenue generation for 2024.

The service raked in N5.14 trillion, 60% up from the 2023 revenue and nearly double the figure recorded in 2022.

CGC Adewale Adeniyi stated that this was possible due to several collaborative efforts and intelligence-led operations.

