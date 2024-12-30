The US remains the world’s most indebted country, with a gross debt of $35.293 billion and holding 34.6% of global debt

Reports say global public debt is expected to rise to $102 trillion in the next 10 years, adding $5 trillion to the current figure

Experts say the ageing population and public spending on healthcare and infrastructure cause the rise in global public debt

Global public debt is expected to hit $102 trillion by 2023, a $5 trillion increase from the previous figure.

The report is according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report in its 2024 World Economic Outlook report.

The US, China and Japan remain the world’s most indebted

The increase is due to ageing populations, growing healthcare costs, and geopolitical tensions, which are projected to increase spending.

According to reports, the US and China remain the highest contributors to global debt.

The US reportedly accounts for 34.6% of the total government, with its fiscal pressures worsened by rising interest payments.

BusinessDay reports that in 2024, net interest payments on US debt hit $892 billion, with projections suggesting that the costs could rise to $1.7 trillion annually in the next decade.

10 most indebted countries

United States

The US commands a gross debt of $35.293 billion, accounting for 34% of the total global debt and a debt-to-debt GDP ratio of 121%.

The US remains the most significant contributor to global debt, caused by rising net interest costs, which hit $892 billion in 2024.

China

The Asian giant has $16.464 billion in gross debt and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 90.1%. Investments in infrastructure and development contribute to China’s debt levels.

Japan

Japan has a gross debt of $10.224 billion and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 251.2%. Its debt burden is due to domestic debts caused by an ageing population and rising social welfare costs.

United Kingdom

The country carries a gross debt of $3.521 billion and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 101.8%. The UK’s debt levels show pressures from public service spending and economic challenges.

France

France has a gross debt of $3.564 billion and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 112.3%, caused by healthcare, pensions, and public sector spending.

Italy

The country holds 3.2% of the global debt at $3.253 gross debt and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 136%. Italy faces long-term challenges caused by public spending and economic stagnation.

India

The Asian country has $3,231 billion in gross debt and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 83.1%. Its debt is caused by its large population and investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Germany

The country commands 2,9% of the global debt burden at $2.953 billion and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 62.7%. It maintains a low debt-to-GDP ratio despite high debt levels.

Canada

Canada has $2.349 billion in gross debt and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 106.1%.

Brazil

At $1,917.1 billion in gross debt (1.9% of the world total) and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 87.6%, Brazil’s rising debt levels are driven by public spending and ongoing economic challenges.

