US 'Black Friday' online spending put at record $10.8 bn
American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online during "Black Friday" promotions, with many using artificial intelligence tools to find the best deals, Adobe Analytics announced Saturday.
Total sales were 10.2 percent higher than on Black Friday in 2023, it said.
The biggest sales during the annual day-after-Thanksgiving promotions were for toys, jewelry, household appliances, skin- and hair-care products, clothes and electronic devices.
Passing the $10 billion mark was an important step for electronic commerce, given that Black Friday shopping traditionally has been in brick-and-mortar stores, according to Adobe Digital Insights analyst Vivek Pandya.
The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand, Adobe said, adding that electronic sales had seen prices decline for 26 straight months -- down 2.9 percent in October from the same month in 2023.
AI appeared to play a significant role. Traffic on sites that use artificial intelligence to help guide consumers was up a huge 1,800 percent from last year's Black Friday, Adobe said.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
An Adobe survey found that consumers used AI not just to find the best deals but to quickly locate specific articles or to get product recommendations.
Each year, Black Friday marks the opening of the year-end holiday sales season in the United States.
As Black Friday promotions continue, online consumers are expected to spend an additional $5.2 billion on Saturday and $5.6 billion on Sunday, Adobe said. And record sales of $13.2 billion are predicted for Cyber Monday, up 6.1 percent from 2023.
For the full five-day period from Thursday through Monday, consumers are expected to spend a total $40.6 billion online, up seven percent from last year, Adobe said.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.