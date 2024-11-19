'Minecraft' to come to life in UK and US under theme park deal

'Minecraft' is the world's best-selling video game. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Source: AFP

The best-selling video game "Minecraft" is to become a real-life destination, as part of a multi-million-pound deal between theme park operator Merlin Entertainments and video game developer Mojang Studios.

Merlin said it had agreed an initial £85-million ($107.5-million) deal with the Swedish company to create attractions based on the game at its existing parks in Britain and the United States in 2026 and 2027.

It then plans to expand the concept to accommodation, retail and restaurants, plus a ride based on the popular 3D sandbox game, before widening it out across the world.

Merlin Entertainments chief executive Scott O'Neil called the deal "a significant milestone".

"'Minecraft' is the best-selling video game of all time and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life at theme parks and city centre attractions in leading tourist destinations," he added.

Kayleen Walters, vice-president, franchise development for gaming at Microsoft, which acquired Mojang in 2014, called it "an incredibly exciting step" which would help broaden the game's appeal.

A live-action movie is due for release next year, while Netflix has also announced plans for an animated series.

Merlin operates a number of leading theme parks and tourist attractions, including Legoland, Peppa Pig Theme Park and Madame Tussauds waxwork museum.

