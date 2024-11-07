CB has directed commercial, merchant and non-interest banks to open domiciliary accounts for participants in its new dorm account guidelines

The guideline clarifies regulatory expectations from the bank on their participation in the Foreign Currency Scheme

It said a bank should permit a participant to exchange part or the whole ITFC in the domiciliary account for naira at the prevailing exchange rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked commercial, merchant and non-interest banks (CMNIBs) to open domiciliary accounts for participants in its new guidelines on foreign currency disclosure, deposit, repatriation and investment scheme, 2024.

The new guidelines were adjusted on October 25, 2024, and issued by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance.

New guidelines seek to mop foreign currencies

According to the CBN, the guideline clarifies regulatory expectations from the financial institutions on their participation in the Foreign Currency Disclosure, Deposit, Repatriation, and Investment Scheme, 2024.

The bank said when a financial institution confirms that an applicant has complied with the requirements of Section 3.1 of the guideline, it shall receive the ITFCs into the designated domiciliary account and forward a report to the bank in conformity with the approved template.

The new rules show how to deposit and withdraw FX

Regarding withdrawals from the designated dorm account and termination of investment, the guideline said the banks should impose any restriction on the withdrawal from the participant's designated domiciliary account, termination of any investment made, or allowing an investment instrument or permissible investment sector with such ITFC.

Per the regulation, a bank shall permit a participant to exchange part or the whole ITFC in the domiciliary account for naira at the prevailing exchange rate if such conversions are adequately disclosed and reported to the bank’s foreign exchange returns.

It added:

“CMNIBs may trade with any deposited ITFC not immediately invested by a participant, provided that the funds would be made available to the participant when needed. Interest on uninvested Funds Interest payment by CMNIBs on the balance in the designated domiciliary account shall be in line with relevant provisions of the Guide to Charges by Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria.”

