China says to take anti-dumping measures against EU brandy imports

Photo: GEORGES GOBET / AFP

China said on Tuesday it would impose anti-dumping measures on brandy imported from the European Union, marking the latest salvo in an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.

The two are major economic partners but have butted heads in recent months over Beijing's generous subsidies for its domestic industries.

Brussels argues that the support undermines the principle of free competition and helped drive down the prices of Chinese exports, undercutting European competitors.

Beijing has denied the claims and accuses Brussels of protectionism.

China launched an investigation this year into EU brandy, months after the bloc undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies.

Beijing said in August it would not impose provisional tariffs on brandy makers, even though it had found evidence of dumping, but did not rule out subsequent measures.

From Friday, operators will have to pay a "corresponding guarantee" to Chinese customs when importing EU brandy into the country, the commerce ministry in Beijing said.

It said the amount would be based on calculations involving prices approved by customs, as well as import taxes.

The investigation had "preliminarily determined that imports of certain brandy originating from the European Union were being dumped, threatening substantial damage to the domestic brandy industry", the ministry said.

It said the probe also established "a causal relationship between the dumping and the threat of substantial damage".

The ministry released a list detailing the rates each company would expect to pay, ranging from 30.6 percent for cognac house Martell to 39 percent for Jas Hennessy and 38.1 percent for Remy Martin.

Shares in French spirits giants Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard fell sharply in Paris on Tuesday following the news.

Trading blows

France's main cognac industry group said it had not yet received details of the new rules but the announcement sent an "additional signal" that China intended to implement further taxes.

"We will already have to pay money" for the guarantee given the biggest cognac exporters already have their own import subsidiaries in China, said Raphael Delpech, director general of the National Interprofessional Cognac Bureau.

China imported more brandy than any other spirit in 2022, most of it from France, according to a report by research group Daxue Consulting.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in May for not imposing customs duties on French cognac, presenting him with bottles of the expensive drink.

However, the European Union gave a definitive green light last week to imposing extra tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on EVs imported from China, saying Beijing has unfairly subsidised its domestic industry to the detriment of European automakers.

Brussels is also investigating Chinese subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines.

Beijing has also launched a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy and pork products imported into China.

Asked about the brandy measures and those probes on Tuesday, Beijing's commerce ministry said the investigations were being conducted in "accordance with the law".

A spokesperson reiterated that Beijing was mulling "measures such as raising tariffs on imported large-displacement fuel vehicles", referring to cars with larger engines that typically produce more emissions.

"China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries and enterprises," the spokesperson said.

