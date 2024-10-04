EU court blocks French ban on vegetable 'steak' labelling

French government decrees had restricted use of words such as 'steak' to animal-based products. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Source: AFP

A European court on Friday overturned a French government ban on makers of plant-based meats calling their products "steak" or "sausage", which Paris had imposed to protect livestock farmers.

EU members states cannot ban the use of commonly used terms if they do not have legal definitions, said the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in its ruling.

France issued decrees in 2022 and February 2024 restricting the use of words such as "ham", "steak", "sausage" and "bacon" to animal-based products.

They rules were needed to avoid creating confusion for consumers, said the authorities. French livestock farmers had long been lobbying for such measures.

Makers of vegetable-based proteins had protested the measures, and France's top administrative court had suspended both decrees while it awaited the CJUE's decision.

A lower court had said that banning use of the words "would seriously and immediately harm the interests of businesses" involved in the plant-based protein industry.

"This is a very welcome victory," said La Vie, a French maker of plant-based meats.

The company's lawyer, Guillaume Hannotin, who also represents the wider industry, said terms such as "plant-based steak" or "vegetable steak" have been in use for 40 years.

Among the groups who took the case to the court were the Vegetarian Association of France (AVF) and the European Vegetarian Union.

Source: AFP