On August 6, 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held a Retail Dutch Auction System (RDAS) in an attempt to enhance supply and encourage price discovery in the foreign exchange market.

Thirty-two authorised dealer banks submitted a total of $1.18 billion in bids for this auction.

Approximately 26 banks filed bids totaling $876.26 million at a rate of N1,495 per dollar to end users; bids totaling $313.69 million from six banks were rejected.

BusinessDay reported that this action was taken in reaction to the persistent pressure on the foreign exchange market (FX market), which has been made worse by unfulfilled end-user demand, especially as people and businesses in Nigeria continue to struggle with a lack of foreign currency.

The calls for bids were in the naira/US dollar (N/US$) currency pair for unmet foreign exchange demand backed by verifiable Forms A and M only, according to a recent document released by the apex bank on the outcome of the retail FX sales to end users through authorised dealer banks via the Retail Dutch Auction System (RDAS) by the Central Bank of Nigeria Held on August 06, 2024.

It said,

“All bids were password protected and submitted through the dedicated email address provided by CBN between 09:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bids received after 3:00 pm were disqualified. Passwords for the bids were sent after the auction closed. The total bids received were valued at US$1,191,071,651.59.”

“After the collation, the Committee of Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria approved a cut-off bid of N1495.00/US$ with the total successful bids of US$815,362.006.30 (Eight Hundred and Fifteen Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand and Six US dollars and Thirty Cents)."

The banks who obtained the most foreign exchange (FX) from the CBN in the most recent Retail Dutch Auction are listed below:

1. Zenith Bank – $267.86 million

2. First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) – $228.99 million

3. Access Bank – $79.09 million

4. Fidelity Bank – $43.61 million

5. GTBank (GTB) – $29.54 million

6. Standard Chartered (STANCHART) – $28.42 million

7. TAJ Bank – $19.1 million

8. Jaiz Bank- $16.71 million

9. Sterling Bank– $14.39 million

10. Union Bank – $13.26 million

11. Citi Bank – $12 million

12. Providus Bank – $11.45 million

13. Globus Bank – $11.07 million

14. Polaris Bank – $10.44 million

15. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (Ecobank) – $5.32 million

16. FBN Quest – $5.089 million

17. Keystone Bank – $4.63 million

18. Coronation Merchant Bank – $4.47 million

19. Lotus Bank – $4.04 million

20. Nova – $2.09 million

21. FSDH Merchant Bank – $1.99 million

22. Unity Bank – $616138.33

23. Signature Bank – $551,753.00

24. Parallex Bank – $548,052.17

25. Greenwich Merchant Bank – $17,217.40

26. Titan – $790.78

The six disqualified banks include:

1. United Bank of Africa (UBA) – $13.21 million (Late submission)

2. FCBM – $178. 65 (Late submission)

3. Stanbis IBTC (STANBIC) – $57.85 million (Late submission)

4. Wema Bank (WEMA) – $21.94 million (late submission)

5. SunTrust Bank (SUNTRUST) – $7.37 million (Late submission)

6. Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RAND) – No bid submitted

