Nigeria’s total public debt has risen to a whopping N97.34 trillion as of December 2023

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s debt profile ballooned due to CBN’s N22 trillion Ways and Means advances

China, IMF, AfDB, and the World Bank constitute Nigeria’s top external creditors

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s total public debt was estimated at an estimated N97.34 trillion, or $108 billion, as of December 2023.

The amount represents a 146% increase from the N39.56 trillion recorded at the end of 2022.

CBN's Ways and Means advances increase Nigeria's debt

Analysts believe the CBN’s N22 trillion Ways and Means significantly contributes to Nigeria’s growing debt, leading to the government devaluing the local currency by about 60%.

The federal and state governments reportedly owe a combined domestic and external debt amounting to N97.34 trillion.

Domestic debt comes mainly from FGN securities, treasury bills, and CBN’s Ways and Means advances.

Nigeria owes countries such as China, France, Germany, and Japan, which comprise the country’s bilateral debts. Multilateral debts are owed to institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Nigeria's domestic debts come from bonds

Regarding domestic debt, the Nigerian government borrows money by issuing bonds in local currency to the domestic market.

DMO data shows that federal and state governments owe a combined domestic debt of N59.12 trillion, of which state governments owe about N5.86 trillion.

FGN bonds constitute the most significant source of domestic debt, with N59.12 trillion totalling 40% of the country’s total debt.

According to reports, Nigeria’s total external debt balance as of December 2023 is $42.5 billion, with states owing $.61 billion.

Nigeria's top external creditors

Islamic Development Bank: $238.17 million

Africa Growing Together Fund: $23.35 million

Exim Bank of China: $5.17 billion

International Development Association: $14.96 billion

International Fund For Agricultural Development: $277.4 million.

Nigeria successfully repays creditors

