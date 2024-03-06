The Nigerian government has announced the date to begin the distribution of grains to Nigerians

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the distribution will commence on Friday, March 8, 2024

The government said it will distribute 42,000 metric tons of garri, maize, Sorghum and millet in Niger state

The Nigerian government is set to begin the distribution of assorted grains to Nigerians.

The free distribution of grains is expected to start on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Niger State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubkar Kyari, announced plans to share grains to ease the effects of the economic hardship.

Kyari said that the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of different grains, such as maize, Sorghum, millet and garri, will start in Niger state as a pilot state for the distribution, with the support of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the military, the police and other security agencies.

The development comes amid protests by Nigerians in different parts of the country over the high cost of food prices.

Nigerians raid food trucks, warehouses

According to reports, the hardship has led to a rise in the looting of food trucks in many cities and the raiding of storage facilities owned by NEMA.

Some youths stole food items from trucks in traffic along Kaduna road in the Suleja Area of Niger state. The attackers overwhelmed the truck drivers and carted away foodstuff, including bags of rice before soldiers dispersed them.

Nigeria Customs begins distribution of free food items

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has started the distribution of seized food items across Nigeria.

The comptroller-general of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, stated that the Nigerian government had asked that the seized food items be distributed to ease Nigerians' current hardship.

At the flag-off of events in Lagos on Thursday, February 22, 2024, the Customs boss emphasised that the service is collaborating with other agencies to distribute the seized food items to indigent Nigerians directly.

