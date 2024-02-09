New data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBBS) shows that mobile money operators processed N46.6 trillion last year

The development reveals the growing acceptance of money mobile transactions and operators in Nigeria

There are about 17 mobile money operators in Nigeria led by Opay, Paga and PalmPay

The Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) data has revealed that the 17 licensed mobile money operators processed transactions valued at N46.6 trillion in 2023.

The figure was Nigeria's highest annual mobile money transactions, representing a 140% increase compared to the N19.4 trillion transactions recorded across the platforms in 2022.

Mobile money operators increase in Nigeria Credit: Novaris

Source: Getty Images

More Nigerians adopt mobile money operators

The development shows the rising adoption of mobile money operations facilitated by fintech firms in Nigeria.

The NIBBS data says the volume of mobile money transactions also rose by 360% in 2023.

Legit.ng reported that the data indicates that NIBBS Instant Payments (NIP), launched in 2011, facilitated real-time inter-bank transfers to ensure instant value.

A breakdown of NIBBS data shows a 75.96% rise in electronic payment channels, surging to 11.05 billion transactions.

The total value of NIPs reached N600.36 trillion, with point-of-sale (PoS) transactions amounting to N10.7 trillion, highlighting the growing acceptance of cashless transactions in Nigeria.

According to a Daily Trust report, December 2023 saw the highest transaction volume of N71.9 trillion, showing increased digital transactions during the yuletide season.

Despite cash scarcity in March, e-payment volume hit 1.1 billion transactions with a lower value than in December.

NIBBS processed about 9.7 billion transactions in 2023, a 90% rise from 2022, emphasising the nation's shift towards digital transactions.

Monthly electronic transactions ranged from N38.9 trillion in January to N48.3 trillion in March 2023, driven by the changing cashless landscape.

According to reports by Nairametrics, the list of licensed mobile money operators increased to 17.

Full list of approved mobile money operators

Abeg Technologies Limited

Chams Mobile

eTranzact International Limited

Fortis Mobile Money Limited

Funds And Electronic Transfer (FETS) Limited

Hedonmark Management Services Limited

KongaPay Technologies Limited (Formerly Internet Limited )

Mkudi Limited

NowNow Digital Systems Limited (Formerly Contec Global Infotech Limited)

Opay Digital Services Limited (Formerly Paycom Nigeria Limited)

Pagatech Limited

PalmPay Limited

Parkway Projects Limited.

Teasy International Company Ltd.

Visual ICT Limited

VTNetwork Limited

Xpress MTS Limited

