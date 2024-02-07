Nigerian billionaire and industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu's wealth has declined by $2.7 billion

The development came following the devaluation of the naira by the Nigerian government

Rabiu, whose net worth soared to $8.4 billion in January, is now ranked the 488th wealthiest person in the world

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Nigeria's second-richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has seen a drop in net worth as Nigeria devalued its currency for the second time in eight months.

The Nigerian industrialist lost a whopping $2.7 billion to the ongoing economic reforms by the Nigerian government.

Nigerian billionaires. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Rabiu's net worth plunges to $5.7 billion

Forbes reports that Rabiu's net worth plunged to $5.7 billion after surging to $8.4 billion in January 2024.

The decline comes amid currency reforms and the devaluation of the naira against the US dollar, which affected the billionaire's fortune and publicly listed assets.

The loss has repositioned Rabiu as the world's 488th wealthiest person, per Forbes estimates.

He faces a significant loss as the naira devaluation reportedly affected the share prices of BUA Cement and BUA Foods, his primary source of wealth.

The billionaire's investment portfolio includes a 96.3% stake in BUA Cement and a 99.8% share in BUA Foods.

Nigeria devalues the naira again

His stakes in the firms dropped from $6.64 billion and $5.04 billion to $4.2 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government reportedly devalued the naira for the second time in eight months as it battles to clear up the chaotic exchange rate and woo foreign investors.

The naira sharply declined in value in the last week of February 2024 in both the official and parallel markets after FMDQ changed the methodology used to calculate the official exchange rate, taking it closer to the black market rate.

The move is seen as a market-friendly reform introduced by President Bola Tinubu, who floated the naira immediately after he became president in May 2023.

According to reports, the new methodology moved the official exchange rate from N900 to about N1,500 per dollar.

