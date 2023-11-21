Asian markets extend US rally as rates confidence grows

The dollar is weakening against its peers on expectations the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its rate-hiking cycle, while talk is growing of a cut early in the new year. Photo: Adem ALTAN / AFP

Asian investors on Tuesday built on a Wall Street rally as analysts said a strong US Treasury auction indicated confidence on trading floors that the Federal Reserve is finished hiking interest rates.

Expectations that financial conditions will become easier in the new year as inflation comes down have fanned a rush back into risk assets in recent weeks and pushed the dollar down against its peers.

All three main indexes in New York extended their gains Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 22-month high thanks to an advance in tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The gains were boosted by the successful sale of 20-year US Treasuries that sent yields on other notes lower. Talk is now growing that the Fed could cut borrowing costs as early as March, much earlier than previous bets on the second half of 2024.

"Some professional investors have turned broadly bullish on bonds amid softer US macro data and speculation that the Fed's not only done raising rates but perhaps poised to implement so-called 'insurance cuts' beginning as soon as March," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

Hong Kong led the way in Asia, putting on more than one percent, having jumped almost two percent Monday.

Market heavyweight Alibaba jumped more than three percent to extend its rebound after diving 10 percent Friday on news it had cancelled the spinoff of its cloud computing arm.

Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Manila were also up, though Tokyo struggled owing to a strengthening yen.

The yen has bounced after coming within a whisker of the 32-year low 151.95 to the dollar in October as US rate expectations ease and speculation swirls that the Bank of Japan is thinking of shifting from its ultra-loose policies.

The greenback was also down against the euro and pound.

Still, while traders are getting comfortable with the idea of a rate cut in the new year, Fed officials remain cautious.

In the latest remarks, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin warned the bank still had plenty of work to do to slay inflation, which at 3.2 percent is still well above target.

"The economy is still growing -- unemployment is still 3.9% and... inflation does seem to be settling. So all that's good," he told Fox Business.

"But the job's not done, and so you have to keep on until you get the job done, and we'll see where we land."

He added that with "inflation being stubborn", he favoured keeping rates elevated for an extended period, but how long would depend on the incoming data.

Traders are now awaiting the release of minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting, when they held rates, while comments from officials will also be pored over ahead of their last gathering of the year on December 12-13.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 33,338.29 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 percent at 18,036.96

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,087.02

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.01 yen from 148.31 yen on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2512 from $1.2502

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0949 from $1.0945

Euro/pound: UP at 87.50 pence from 87.48 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $77.79 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $82.24 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 35,151.04 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,496.36 (close)

