With the value of the Naira seriously depreciating against the dollar, external debts of Nigeria, including 36 states, are becoming very expensive to service

10 states led by Lagos states account for a significant chunk of the total external debts held by states

Deby remains one of the biggest fiscal burdens of Nigeria, and more revenue is now needed to pay back

The external debt load of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have significantly increased in naira terms.

This is thanks to the continued depreciation of the Nigerian currency at the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that the total external debt stock of 36 subnational governments and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, stood at $4.34 billion or N1.80 trillion using the exchange rate of N414.58/$ as of June 1, 2023.

Today, September 20, 2023, the value of the external debt in naira terms has increased to N3.35 trillion at the current exchange rate of N771.27/$.

This represents an addition of N1.55 trillion in debt due to naira depreciation in just 3 months.

It is even worse if the current black market rate of N980 a dollar is used to calculate the external debt stocks of Nigerian states.

10 States with the highest debt burden

Lagos - $1.26 billion

Kaduna - $569.37 million

Edo - $258.40 million

Cross River - $153.17 million

Bauchi - $170.44 million

Adamawa - $100.92 million

Anambra - $105.58 million

Enugu - $120.67 million

Enugu- $111.62 million

Ondo - $80.84 million

Changes in states' external debts in naira terms

States External debt in naira in June 2023 External debt in naira in September 2023 Lagos N523.69bn N974.3 billion Kaduna N236bn N439.14bn Edo N107.12bn N199.29bn Cross River N63.50bn N118.13bn Bauchi N70.66bn N131.45bn Adamawa N41.83bn N77.83bn Anambra N43.77bn N81.43bn Enugu N50.02bn N93.06bn Enugu N46.27bn N86.08bn Ondo N46.27bn N62.35bn

