Seychelles leads countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to available data

GDP per capita is a key indicator that provides information on the prosperity of people in a country

Some nations in Africa are well-positioned to enjoy high GDP per capita while others aren't quite there yet

Two key metrics used by economists to gauge an economy's size and growth rate are GDP and GDP per capita. GDP represents a country's overall economic activity, whereas GDP per capita shows how prosperous a nation is.

In other words, a country's annual output of goods and services is measured by its GDP, whereas its economic output per individual is determined by its GDP per capita.

Seychelles, Mauritius, and Libya are the top three richest nations in Africa in terms of GDP per capita Photo Credit: Bloomberg

GDP per capita estimates vary greatly between nations, and even within a continent, there can be a huge difference between one nation and another. This is reflected in the economic reality of Africa.

The continent is abundant in natural and human resources, and because it is a developing region, some nations are well-positioned to enjoy high GDP per capita while others aren't quite there yet.

Africa's GDP per capita

The top three richest nations in Africa in terms of GDP per capita are typically Seychelles, Mauritius, and Libya according to recent data.

Due to a variety of factors, including natural resources, tourism, and foreign investment, these nations have had tremendous economic growth during the past few decades.

However, a number of Sub-Saharan African nations, notably Chad and Central African Republic, experience low GDP per capita as a result of a variety of issues, including political unrest, a lack of infrastructure, and restricted access to healthcare and education.

The list below is provided by TradingEconomics, a data platform that gives its users information for 196 countries. This information includes historical data and forecasts for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency exchange rates, stock market indexes, government bond yields, and commodity prices.

The 10 African nations with the highest GDP per capita are shown below.

Country GDP per capita GDP 1. Seychelles $17117 $1.24 billion 2.Mauritius $10545 $12.9 billion 3. Libya $8151 $45.75 billion 4. Botswana $6657 $20.35 billion 5. Gabon $6642 $21.07 billion 6. South Africa $6019 $406 billion 7. Equatorial Guinea $5871 $11.81 billion 8. Namibia $4358 $12.61 billion 9. Egypt $4089 $477 billion 10. Swaziland $4045 $4.85 billion

FIRS says Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio rises to 10.9 per cent

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio, which has drifted between five and six percent increased to 10.86% by the end of 2021, Legit.ng had reported.

The tax-to-GDP ratio measures a nation's tax revenue relative to the size of its economy as measured by gross domestic product (GDP).

It is also used to ascertain the health of a country's tax system and highlight its tax potential.

