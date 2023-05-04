President Buhari has finally achieved his request to convert the CBN N22.7 loans to a 40 years bond

During his tenure, Buhari consistently sought the help of the CBN for loans despite questions on legality

The development means that Nigeria's public debt is now officially at N70 trillion

President Muhammadu Buhari has received approval from the Nigerian Senate to restructure the N22.7 trillion ($55.2 billion) loans borrowed by the Federal Government from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means Advances.

The Senate approval comes after four months of waiting and rejections.

President Buhari will be leaving behind over N70 trillion debt for Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The timeline of Buhari CBN's loan request

In December 2022, Buhari sent a letter to the National Assembly seeking approval to convert the N22.7 trillion to 40-year bonds sold to investors at 9% interest with a three-year moratorium.

However, the request was rejected due to concerns about the debt's constitutionality.

On January 17, President Buhari requested the lawmakers to reconsider their stance.

In response, the Senate formed a special committee to gather the required information on the debt through communication with the executive.

However, the lawmakers did not approve the plan before going on recess on January 25.

Ever since there has been silence on the loan until Wednesday, May 4, 2023, 26 days to the end of Buhari's tenure, the lawmakers decided to accept Buhari's request.

Lawmakers accept Buhari loan request

According to Punch, Senate majority leader, Ibrahim Gobir, led the debate on Buhari's request for consideration.

He stated that Buhari had made most of the requests for funds through CBN loans to finance the budget due to revenue shortfalls.

Gobir also argued that the Federal Government heavily relied on Ways and Means to finance its budget deficit due to revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices, to keep the country functioning for its citizens.

His words

“The Senate Special Committee after exhaustive deliberations, recommended among others, the restructuring of N22, 719,703,774,306.90 for Ways and Means Advances be approved because the advances were made to ensure that the government does not shutdown;

“The panel further sought the approval of the Senate for the sum of N180,463,062,187 being the balance of the supplementary budget and the interest accrued on the Ways and Mean Advances."

Implication of CBN loans

The decision by the lawmaker to agree to Buhari's request means that officially Nigeria's public debt has now hit N68.95 trillion.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Debt management office announced that Nigeria's public debt stood at N46.25 trillion as of the end of December 2022.

On repayment of the CBN loan, the Federal Government said it would be done using securities such as treasury bills and bonds issuance.

Source: Legit.ng