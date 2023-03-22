The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that no Nigerian banks are affected by failed banks in the US

Emefiele noted that banks in Nigeria have kept to healthy prudential guidelines

He said no depositor would lose their fund as Nigerian banks have maintained healthy balance sheets with CBN

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has stated that Nigerian banks are not directly exposed to collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States.

Emefiele stated this as he responded to questions at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Nigerian banks are healthy, says Emefiele

He said CBN conducted a review of all bond portfolios of Nigerian banks and found that none of the banks were exposed to the failed bank.

Emefiele failed to speak on the exposure to other US banks currently affected by the collapsed SVB, such as Credit Suisse.

Reports say the apex bank boss stated that Nigerian banks are healthy and have met all the prudential guidelines set by the CBN for the financial sector.

He stated that banks in Nigeria have already implemented CBN’s prudential guidelines, such as its cash reserve ratios, capital adequacy ratios, non-performing loans, and liquidity ratios.

Data shows Nigerian banks have all indices of healthy banks

According to Emefiele, Nigerian banks are owned by depositors and not shareholders. He said CBN would do away with shareholders rather than make depositors lose their funds, saying bank customers lose more than shareholders.

Available data shows that Nigerian banks have maintained a healthy CRR of 43% of their cash, with CBN as a buffer in times of stress.

Emefiele stated that banks in Nigeria have an NPL of 4.2% and a capital adequacy ratio of 13.7% which is within the specified guidelines.

The liquidity and loan-to-deposit ratios are about 43% and 52%, respectively.

Per Emefiele, every depositor has lost no money to any Nigerian bank in the last 20 years.

