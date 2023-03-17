Inflation around the world is causing massive shocks around the world, especially in Africa

Currently, Nigeria’s inflation rate stands at 21.91% but is far from being the worst in Africa

A new report has revealed a list of ten countries with the worst inflation rate in Africa

According to the National Bureau of Statistics' latest report, Nigeria's inflation rate rose by 0.09 percentage points to 21.91 percent in February 2023 from 21.82 percent in January 2023.

The inflation rate for February 2023 highlights the increasing financial strain on Nigerians every month.

This has been exacerbated by the challenges of getting cash, compounding the daily pressure that households are facing.

Movement of Nigeria's inflation rate in one year. Credit: NBS

How inflation affects you

IMF defines inflation as the measure of how much more expensive a set of goods and services has become over a certain period.

One of the damages caused by inflation is the erosion of incomes, forcing individuals to double their efforts to meet escalating costs of goods and services.

African countries' inflation rate

While Nigeria's inflation rate for February 2023 is the highest the country has faced in more than 17 years, new data shows that the situation is even worse for citizens of other countries.

African countries such as Zimbabwe, Sudan, and Ghana lead the list with the worst inflation rate, followed by Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Egypt, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, and Malawi.

Top 10 inflation rate in Africa

Zimbabwe- 92.8%

Sudan- 83.6%

Ghana- 52.8%

Sierra Leone- 38.48%

Ethiopia- 32.0%

Egypt- 31.9%

South Sudan- 31.3%

Rwanda- 30.3%

Burundi- 28.62%

Malawi- 25.9%

