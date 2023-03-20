Naira has gained about 0.54% against the US dollar at the black market

Market survey shows that there has been slow demand for the US dollar

The development comes as cash scarcity continued in commercial banks two weeks after CBN reintroduced old naira notes into circulation

Naira gained massively on Monday, March 20, 2023, against the US dollar. The Nigerian currency recovered 0.54% as demand for dollars thawed at the parallel market.

During trading on Monday, the naira was seen trading at N746 per dollar, higher than the N750 per dollar traded last week.

Demand for dollar slows down

According to BusinessDay, traders said they had not seen any increased demand for the dollar since last week.

The report said that the market is now thawing as Nigerians battle cash scarcity due to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

On March 13, 2023, CBN bowed to pressure caused by a Supreme Court order and reintroduced the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes into circulation.

Foreign exchange scarcity continued across the board as commercial banks announced they would cut personal travel allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) by 50%.

Naira scarcity continues in Nigeria

Meanwhile, cash scarcity continued in the second week after the Central Bank of Nigeria asked banks to begin dispensing old naira notes in compliance with Supreme Court directives.

Vanguard reports that the scarcity of naira notes will continue much longer, stretching to weeks as factors restricting circulation persists in the system.

The report says there is a low deposit of the naira notes, causing limited supply from CBN and unmet demands and backlogs by commercial banks.

Bank sources said that 98% of cash transactions last were mainly withdrawals and fewer deposits.

Currency in circulation drops to an all-time low of N982 billion

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reduced currency in circulation to an all-time low of N982 billion, representing 235.03 percent at the end of February.

